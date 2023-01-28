Most people compile various lists to help organize their lives. Keeping one of mine has evolved into a mini-diary, which might have helped save my life.
I write my lists on paper. The habit started in earnest when I was in high school. Every Sunday night, while doing homework, I would compile Casey Kasem’s Top 40 songs.
Soon, I began detailing my favorite movies, professional athletes and television shows. After I got married and had children, the lists filled calendars.
My previous TH columns often included various lists. For several years, I’ve kept track of how many pushups, crunches and planks I do each day.
My favorite list is one I started in mid-February, 2016, after my wife, Kris, bought me a Fitbit for my birthday. Every day since then, over two columns on yellow legal pad pages, I have posted my daily step totals. That’s 46 and a half pages — 2,512 days.
They include my longest daily, single hike and where it was. In the margins are notes on vacations, weddings, weather extremes and current events. A mini-diary.
That first day, I walked 10,485 steps, with a 3,468-step hike to Four Mounds near our home.
It’s interesting now looking back on some of the many highlights.
On Feb. 22, 2017, it was 73 degrees in Dubuque, and I did my only bike ride ever in that month (23,002 steps on the day). On Aug. 25, 2018, I ran the Irish Hooley 5K and finished second in my age division (14,980 steps). On July 26, 2019 — when I walked 18,014 steps — I noted that my granddaughter, Alice, was born.
Then, near the dates of March 11-12, 2020, I wrote in red marker — “Coronavirus: Sports fall apart.” I had planned on going to Kansas City to see my son, Shawn, and attend the Big 12 basketball tournament that weekend. The trip — and another to Springfield, Ill., to see my other son, Jay, wife Cara and Alice — was canceled.
As the pandemic became a reality, I vowed to power — not cower — through it. Quickly, my average steps per day increased by several thousand. We faced mask mandates, shutdowns and isolation. Daily COVID-19 stats appeared in the newspaper.
We were told to suck it up; it wouldn’t last that long. Wear the mask, stay home and don’t question anything. Well, I’m not ashamed to admit it — I became one of the many Americans who experienced extreme stress, depression and hopelessness.
Most employees in my building began working from home. I never worried about going to the office — it was easy to social distance, especially in an empty corner I shared with my colleague, Gary. So, when masks were mandated in near empty rooms and hallways, it exacerbated my anxiety.
But at the end of each awful day, I added to my list — 21,149 steps on May 8/Alice crawled; 17,778 steps on Aug. 31/severe drought continues; 22,382 steps on Oct. 2/President Trump tests positive. Later that month, I suffered a bad cold, but not the virus (and I drew a rare smiley face).
On several occasions during those dark times, and as a new year began, I wasn’t sure if I was going to make it. New President Biden predicted the pandemic might continue until December, which most people didn’t believe, but which crushed my spirit.
By spring, however, things finally began looking up. In July, 2021, I attended Shawn’s wedding (albeit COVID-condensed) in Kansas City — and we didn’t have to wear masks!
There have been challenges since. COVID temporarily erupted again to warrant more mandates. The virus probably never will go away for good. But I (we) have learned to live with it. Without my faith, granddaughter and the steps list/diary, I might have given up for good.
Power, not cower.
Now, as I continue the kind of active retirement I always envisioned, I maintain my lists. On Dec. 27, I walked 20,202 steps and noted “NEW FITBIT. From Kris.”
