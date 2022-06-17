SINSINAWA, Wis. — For almost 180 years, the Dominican Sisters of Sinsinawa Mound have cared for the land, their neighbors and one another.
But with the dwindling number of sisters over the decades, the 450-acre Sinsinawa Mound campus, which includes 425,000 square feet of building space, is undergoing some radical changes to ensure its future.
The congregation headquartered in rural Grant County, Wis., is working with a real estate company to sell some of the buildings on its campus in hopes of finding a buyer that aligns with its mission.
“We’ve realized for a long time that we have more buildings than we have a need for,” Prioress Sister Toni Harris said.
Harris said cultural changes have led to declining numbers of novitiates entering religious orders.
“We were close to 2,000 sisters in the mid-’60s,” she said. “We are now 295. The (Second) Vatican Council stated very clearly that everybody was called to holiness, every baptized person, and that no particular lifestyle has a corner on holiness.”
Harris said this led to a paradigm shift within the Catholic Church.
“For many of us prior to that, religious life was viewed as the best way to be a holy person and to serve God,” she said. “The council kind of disrupted that thinking. And in the culture at large, there were a lot more options for women emerging.”
For the past five years, the congregation has been in planning mode, focusing its efforts on finding a partner who would be interested in taking over the campus’ three-story Rotunda building, a 95,640-square foot space that includes the Queen of Rosary Chapel and a 500-seat auditorium, among other amenities.
“We didn’t get anybody to step forward,” Harris said. “So the decision to actually list the buildings we don’t need for sale was made in January of this year.”
In addition to the Rotunda building, the St. Clara Convent and the Siena complex are also on the market. The St. Clara Convent, which includes both residential and multi-purpose space, is 59,400 square feet.
The Siena complex includes an industrial kitchen, Sinsinawa Bakery, a dining hall, a pool, living and community spaces, offices and meeting space. The building totals 162,700 square feet.
The buildings are listed with Milwaukee-based Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke, a real estate company that specializes in office, industrial and retail markets.
“We chose them because of their specialization in these kinds of spaces,” Harris said.
In February 2020, the congregation contracted with Marquardt Management, a Watertown, Wis.-based management company, to assist with long-term planning. Marquardt employee Stephanie Burris has been the campus administrator at Sinsinawa since March of this year.
“My goal is to assist the sisters through this transition and help with the day-to-day operations,” she said.
Transparency has been key in the decision-making process, Harris said, particularly where the more than 100 employees of Sinsinawa Mound are concerned.
“We’ve tried to be as transparent as we can and say, ‘We know this is going to impact dining. We know this is going to impact health care,’” she said. “We’re hoping that we can help mitigate that impact by assisting those employees in finding other positions or employing them elsewhere here.”
While the Academy Apartments, an older adult apartment building which serves those over 55 both from the congregation and from the wider community, will not be impacted by the changes, sisters who live in the assisted living portion of the campus will be.
“Those sisters will move to Stair Crest (in Muskego, Wis.),” Harris said.
The new assisted living facility currently is being constructed and will be ready for residents from Sinsinawa in the spring of 2023.
St. Dominic Villa, which provides skilled care to community residents and sisters, will continue to operate with Marquardt Management and Southwest Health, which has owned the facility since July 2020, at the helm.
Cushman & Wakefield|Boerke will present interested potential buyers to the sisters in August. Should there be no interested parties, or none that meet with the sisters’ approval, the buildings will be deconstructed.
“I certainly hope, and I think everybody hopes, that there’s a partner that will come in and buy these buildings and that they and the sisters can work hand-in-hand,” Burris said. “I know that’s the goal.”
While there will be a continued Dominican presence on the campus with community programs and services continuing, Harris said she hopes there is a new partnership on the horizon to operate the buildings being sold.
“We want a group that’s mission-aligned, of course,” she said. “That’s a pretty broad stroke. I think that a group responding to human needs — a group that might meet the needs of women and children, whether it’s a shelter for victims of domestic abuse, educational programs, job preparation — it would be perfect for that.”
