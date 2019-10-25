Police said an intoxicated driver threw drugs and paraphernalia out his windows as he was pursued by authorities early this morning through Dubuque's North End.
Nicholas J. Jones, 28, of 8422 Wildlife Ridge, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. on charges of eluding, second-offense operating while intoxicated and a felony controlled substance violation. He also faces citations for failing to stop at stop signs.
According to court documents, officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that had a broken taillight at 1:15 a.m. near Rhomberg Avenue and Humboldt Street. The driver, later identified as Jones, did not stop.
Police said they observed Jones throw multiple items out his windows as he fled from police, failing to stop at several stop signs along the way. He eventually stopped in the 2700 block of Rhomberg Avenue and was arrested.
Officers allegedly found methamphetamine, baggies with meth residue and a hypodermic needle in the places where Jones was observed throwing things. Police said he admitted to using meth and possibly heroin earlier in the day.