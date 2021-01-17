Dave Kern’s role with the Dubuque Auxiliary Police Unit keeps the organization on a steady course.
“Dave’s longevity provides continuity,” said Lt. Bruce Deutsch, of the Dubuque Police Department. “He knows how to help organize and assist on major events. This helps the younger auxiliary officers, knowing that Dave has been around. They know he understands the sacrifices that are made by being a volunteer.”
Kern, 59, has been a member of the Dubuque police auxiliary since 1998 and the chief of the volunteer organization for the past 15 years.
“I’ve known Dave for the length of my employment with the police department, so 13 years,” Deutsch said. “He is a polite and quiet person. He is very dedicated to the auxiliary.”
As the name implies, the auxiliary police provide supplemental assistance to the City of Dubuque’s paid officers.
“Our main objective with the auxiliary is to assist the police department in any way they need,” Kern said. “We’re on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if the police department needs assistance with car accidents or structure fires. We’ve got some (members) that will drop whatever they’re doing and help us out.”
The auxiliary also assists law enforcement with large-scale events in Dubuque.
“We do (traffic control for) all the walks and runs and parades,” Kern said. “We also help out with the July 3 fireworks — that’s all-hands-on-deck.”
Deutsch said the auxiliary’s work helps stretch the department’s resources.
“This is highly cost-effective for the city because all of the auxiliary’s time is volunteered,” Deutsch said.
Kern said the auxiliary currently boasts 29 members.
“We have room for 40, so we’re down,” he said. “Last year, we were up into the 30s. Some people relocate, and others find out it’s just not their cup of tea.”
Kern said members aim to provide 40 hours of service per year to the auxiliary, although some do more.
“People put in the time they have available,” he said.
Kern said the group attracts residents with interests in law enforcement.
“This is a good steppingstone,” he said.
Often, members are students at local colleges studying criminal justice.
“They use (the auxiliary) as an avenue (into a law-enforcement career),” Kern said. “We’ve had numerous past members who are now city officers.”
Volunteer community service has been a part of Kern’s life for years.
The owner and operator of Dave’s Remodeling in Dubuque, Kern previously served as a volunteer firefighter in his native Galena, Ill., for about eight years.
“I enjoyed the aspect of being able to help somebody,” Kern said. “When I moved to Dubuque (in 1991), I thought, ‘I volunteered over there (in Galena) for a few years, so I need to find something to do here.’ I saw the auxiliary out one time, at a structure fire, I think it was, and I thought I would check in on that. And that was 22 years ago.”
Kern’s wife, Kim, also serves in the auxiliary. She is a lieutenant.
“I couldn’t do a lot of this stuff without her assistance,” he said.