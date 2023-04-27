PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Grant County Humane Society this week received Platteville Common Council approval to house dozens of cats and dogs at its planned Platteville location.
Council members this week approved the shelter’s conditional use permit to allow up to 40 dogs and 62 cats at 500 E. U.S. Business 151.
If the nonprofit can raise the remainder of the funds needed to purchase the building, the Platteville location would greatly expand the shelter’s capacity. The organization currently works out of the Lancaster Vet Clinic, where it has six kennels for dogs and six for cats.
“We are constantly having to turn away animals and people who just need to be able to find their animals a better home,” humane society board treasurer Hannah Haas told the council ahead of the vote.
The city previously allocated $150,000 to the project from the Freudenreich Animal Trust Fund, which was left to the city in the will of Georgeanne Freudenreich for the creation of an animal shelter in Platteville.
The nonprofit also is planning a fundraiser at the new shelter site from 1 to 4 p.m. May 7 to raise funds for the building purchase and renovation. More information on that fundraiser is available online at grantcountyhumanesociety.com.
