A bill passed unanimously this week by the Iowa House of Representatives would create a nonviable birth certificate for more families who experience the loss of a pregnancy.
Families already can receive birth and death certificates for children born after they are able to survive outside the womb. The bill would create a new certificate of nonviable birth — for a birth after a heartbeat is detected but before 20 weeks of pregnancy, when a fetus is deemed viable.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the bill gives families a chance for closure.
“If there is a heartbeat detected but then they don’t make it, there’s really no opportunity to recognize that baby in the state of Iowa,” she said. “(The bill) is that final piece that recognizes that there was a child that was born.”
The bill would make available the certificates to families who experienced nonviable births as far back as 2000. It also would require health care providers to inform patients who experience nonviable births that the certificate is available.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, spoke in favor of the bill on behalf of her caucus when it was being discussed in the House. On Thursday, she said the bill was important for Iowa families.
“This is a tool to honor the grief that families experience when they lose a child,” she said. “There are a lot of families who suffer, often under multiple miscarriages and stillbirths. These are extremely difficult moments for families.”
Lundgren shared on social media that her family experienced a nonviable birth earlier this year with her granddaughter Grace, who would be recognized with a certificate under the bill.
“Our granddaughter was born stillborn just prior to 20 weeks,” she told the Telegraph Herald on Thursday. “There was really no way to record that, officially, even though they had a heartbeat. … When I shared my story, a lot of people, even in the chamber, came up to me and shared their experiences. It is so much more common. We just don’t give it the attention.”
James said she dealt with miscarriages and nonviable births not personally, but professionally in her past work as a chaplain.
“These are very painful moments,” she said. “They are difficult to process. Often, our community that surrounds us — our families and friends — are not sure what to say or how to help a couple who have experienced this. … I think this is an important way to continue to elevate these issues and realities, so it becomes easier as a society to talk about these losses.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital’s Family Birthing Suites Manager Jenni Scott supported the bill.
“Acknowledging nonviable births is extremely important in the grieving process for many families,” she said in an email. “Any tool or resource that can ease this burden is helpful and welcomed for those going through loss.”
MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center also offers support resources to families who have experienced the loss of such a pregnancy. Officials from the hospital’s support group were not available for comment Thursday.
Matt Selby is the director of marriage and family life for the Archdiocese of Dubuque, where he oversees the support group for families who have experienced miscarriage, stillbirth or infant death. As a parent, he also has experienced miscarriages.
“We know the pain all too well of losing a child that early,” he said. “Unfortunately, there is not a lot out there to offer that support.”
Selby said a certificate such as those the bill would create would be a lot of help.
“With miscarriage, there’s not a lot to hang on to for a tangible life of a child,” he said. “All you might have is a positive pregnancy test, or if you’ve gotten a first ultrasound, that. Providing tangible ways to remember your child — having a birth certificate as a way to name your child, maybe hang it on the wall and recognize that this child is still an important part of your family — can be very helpful.”
Lundgren said she hopes the bill becomes law so that it can help families cope.
“For families who want (the pregnancy), this is traumatic,” she said.
The bill passed the House with unanimous bipartisan support. It now goes to the Senate for consideration in the closing weeks of the 2022 session.