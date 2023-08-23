Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Sean Chambers
CASCADE, Iowa — A newly hired director will promote Cascade’s businesses and community.
Sean Chambers has been hired as full-time director of community and business promotion in Cascade, according to a press release.
Chambers’ duties will be split between the City of Cascade and Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, and the position is jointly funded by the city and the chamber, according to the release.
Chambers has experience working in the tourism and chamber industry in both Alaska and Iowa. Chambers and his wife, Nicole, live in Dubuque.
Chambers began his new position this week.
