Contractors and Dubuque County officials are studying every field slope, stream, bluff and river in order to develop a countywide hydrology model.
They hope the effort will reveal opportunities for flood control and conservation projects in the future.
The project recently earned a $30,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security. The county will pay the rest of the $108,000 price tag.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors recently approved a contract with Houston Engineering Inc. to conduct the study.
“The good news is we have a cooperative match for Houston Engineering to continue the work they have done in Dubuque County on water quality and water-quality efforts,” said Supervisor Jay Wickham.
The firm already has spent the past year working for the City of Dubuque, with Dubuque County as a partner, creating a model to find opportunities to mitigate nutrient runoff and improve water quality.
However, the city project largely is limited to agricultural conservation opportunities on farmland, according to Kris Guentzel, Houston’s project manager for the contract.
Eric Schmechel, urban coordinator for the Dubuque Soil and Water Conservation District, said the county project will be extension of that work, “with an eye toward water quality.”
“They’re wanting to do an in-depth hydrology model and flood study,” he said. “It will use existing data on that targeted conservation approach, but will now look for where storage structures can be built in the county and where we can use saturation buffers and cover crops as well.”
Schmechel — who has worked closely with Houston and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management — said the firm plans to begin its work by gathering public input.
“Phase one of this project is going to be to have at least one or two public-input sessions with all the small towns and the farmers, trying to get as much input as we can on flooding areas,” he said. “Where does it flood the most after rain events? How long does it last? Where is there erosion?”
Schmechel and Guentzel said those sessions should take place in January. Then, Houston will work with the data through the agency’s digital elevation model to create the final county model.
One feature of the finished project will be “implementation profiles” of sub-watersheds.
“The implementation profile is like a brochure for that small area, that sub-watershed you’ll be working on,” Schmechel said.
Houston plans to have phases one and two of the effort finished by the middle of summer 2020.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said that between Houston’s prior work and the county’s groundwork, officials have put in a great deal of work already toward this model. And the county should be well-situated to secure further funding for infrastructure and best practices to reduce flood damage, she said.
Guentzel said county officials are also going to get a lot of use out of the finished products.
“It’s going to give someone like (Schmechel) the ability to say ‘What area in this sub-watershed should I start working in?’” Guentzel said. “Or, ‘What landowner should I talk to first?’ For county supervisors, they’ll be able to see how much they would have to spend to get said impact.”
Supervisor Dave Baker said this model is one of several tools officials are using to build momentum on conservation efforts. He also pointed to the county’s water-testing contract with the University of Dubuque.
“There’s no one magic wand, but this goes along with other efforts to do with water quality,” he said. “One thing that unites everyone is that everyone wants clean water. We probably don’t have enough money now to do all of what we would like to do. This falls under ‘crawl before you walk and walk before you run.’”