City of Dubuque officials said today that they have "no immediate" plans to limit large public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but they are constantly monitoring developments and guidance from state and federal officials.
"It's a little premature, I think, right now to do that," Mayor Roy Buol told the Telegraph Herald about whether he plans to declare a state of emergency or issue a proclamation prohibiting large public gatherings.
Dubuque County supervisors on Friday issued an emergency declaration, officially invoking mutual-aid agreements and applying to the State of Iowa for assistance in an effort to minimize the potential spread of the new coronavirus.
Des Moines' mayor on Sunday declared a state of emergency and issued a proclamation prohibiting public gatherings of more than 250 people.
The move came less than one day after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the state's first case of "community spread" of the novel coronavirus from an unknown source and isn't linked to travel.
The governor's office has advised Iowans should not hold or attend large gatherings of more than 250 people and to consider making adjustments for smaller gatherings with high-risk groups.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday also updated its mass gathering guidance to postpone for the next eight weeks any events with 50 or more people. The goal is to reduce introduction of the virus into new communities and to slow the spread of infection in communities already affected by the virus.
As of Sunday, there were 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in six counties in Iowa, with no confirmed cases in Dubuque County. Cases reported in Iowa thus far have been in Allamakee, Carroll, Dallas, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie counties.
"It's kind of chaos right now," Buol said. "There’s a lot of things we have to discuss. Certainly, we'll do what’s in the best public interest, but we haven't arrived at that point yet," he said of issuing proclamations.
"We’re gathering information, but that could change," he said, noting City Council members will receive an update from city staff at tonight's council meeting of actions being taken in preparation for and response to the pandemic.
The city's Health Services Department is working in partnership with the Dubuque County Health Department, the Dubuque County Healthcare Preparedness Coalition and the Iowa Department of Public Health to prepare for and minimize the impacts of COVID-19 in Dubuque, according to the city.
"It’s a very fluid situation, and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure people are safe and we can come through this together," Buol said. "We’re going to get through things, but it's certainly going to be different than anything we’ve seen or been through."