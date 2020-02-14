The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Eric F. Recker, 31, of Anamosa, Iowa, was arrested at about 7:25 a.m. Wednesday in Centralia, Iowa, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
- Terry L. Goldbeck, 64, of 3360 Arrowhead Lane, reported the theft of a $2,000 catalytic converter at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday from a storage facility at 11114 U.S. 52 North.
- Marjorie L. Gassman, 53, of 290 Roland St., reported $700 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 7:25 a.m. Wednesday while it was parked at her residence.
- Trina M. Reittinger, 48, of 2149 Sunnyslope Drive, No. 1, on Wednesday reported $1,632 worth of criminal damage done to her vehicle on Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of Central Avenue.