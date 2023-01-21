National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium

Contributed photo from the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque of four of the five new cownose rays that arrived at the museum this week.

 Contributed

Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium has welcomed new stingrays to its campus following the deaths of several stingrays last month.

Museum officials on Friday shared that five cownose rays from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium currently are acclimating to their new environment in the Delta exhibit in the museum’s National River Center. The exhibit will open for viewing today, though touch tank capabilities remain on hold.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.