Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium has welcomed new stingrays to its campus following the deaths of several stingrays last month.
Museum officials on Friday shared that five cownose rays from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium currently are acclimating to their new environment in the Delta exhibit in the museum’s National River Center. The exhibit will open for viewing today, though touch tank capabilities remain on hold.
“It has been an emotional roller coaster for all our staff … and we’re very excited that we were able to work with a fellow (Association of Zoos and Aquariums) accredited facility to make this happen,” said Wendy Scardino, vice president of development and marketing at the museum.
Eight stingrays in the museum’s popular touch tank exhibit died last month.
An investigation of the Dec. 22 incident found that the tank’s water level dropped and the exhibit became supersaturated with too much oxygen. Recently completed necropsy results confirmed the stingrays’ cause of death as “gas bubble disease,” which is comparable to decompression sickness in humans, according to a press release from the museum.
An alarm system that should have notified staff of the issue suffered a mechanical failure due to its age. The alarm system for the building’s current aquariums has been replaced, and Scardino said all aquariums being constructed for the museum’s new Rivers to the Sea exhibit will be equipped with the new alarm system.
After working with Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium staff over the past month, Dubuque museum staff traveled to Omaha on Tuesday and brought back the stingrays in aquariums in the back of museum outreach vehicles.
The stingrays currently are quarantining and acclimating — as is standard procedure for all new animals at the museum — in the Delta exhibit.
“These animals came from a touch tank at the previous facility, and we expect them to acclimate to our campus well,” Abby Urban, curator of living collections, said in the release. “The animals’ acclimation is being evaluated by the living collections team and veterinarian, and their progress will determine when stingray touch experiences can be offered again.”
Scardino said the animals appear to be responding positively to their surroundings.
“We have dive rings that stingrays use as an enrichment tool, and we noticed right away that the stingrays were taking stock of their new surroundings, testing out the dive rings,” she said.
One cownose ray and two yellow stingrays that were in the Delta exhibit have been moved to a separate holding system during the new stingrays’ quarantine period. Scardino said museum staff are not yet sure of their long-range plans for reintroducing those three stingrays with the new arrivals.
“It will probably largely depend on the behavior and what we feel is in the best interest of all the animals,” she said.
