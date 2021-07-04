ASBURY, Iowa -- A fire Saturday destroyed a barn and damaged several other structures, including a home, on a Dubuque County farm.
No injuries -- to people or animals -- were reported.
The blaze at the Reuter farm at 16797 Herod Lane, just north of Derby Grange Road, was reported at about 7:15 p.m. The Asbury, Centralia-Peosta and Sherrill fire departments responded.
Authorities reported that a fire started in the barn, which was destroyed. It also damaged several other outbuildings and the home on the property.
The total damage estimate is $400,000.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department reports that the fire's cause is unknown but that it does not appear suspicious.