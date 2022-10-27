PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members this week narrowly approved submitting a $100,000 offer for the Platteville Armory after months of debate.
Council members voted, 4-3, in favor of purchasing the building, which the city immediately will seek to resell to an entity willing to let the city use the armory’s gymnasium space for city programming. The offer will go to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for consideration.
Council members decided to purchase the building for resale to give the city more control over which entity eventually moves in and to hopefully retain some use of the gym. It also would reduce city costs associated with full ownership of the building, another option considered by the council.
“My concern is if the city has no control over it at all and the zoning isn’t tight enough … it could turn into a pretty messy location on a major street in our town,” said Council President Barbara Daus, who voted for the purchase.
Council Members Jason Artz, Eileen Nickels and Lynne Parrott also voted in favor of the acquisition, while Kathy Kopp, Ken Kilian and Todd Kasper voted against it.
Council members also considered purchasing the armory and having it under complete city control for use as the Parks and Recreation Department building and programming space. They decided this week that the estimated $66,000 annual loss from that option was too steep.
Instead, their hope is to put out a request for proposals for the building with the goal of selecting an entity that will let the city retain occasional use of the armory’s gymnasium for recreational programming.
Opposed council members expressed concern over whether the building would receive any bids.
If no one purchases the building, the armory will be under city ownership and the city would be responsible for all associated costs. If bids are received for less than $100,000, the city would similarly be at a financial loss.
“I’m still concerned that if we vote to do this and there is no response to the (request for proposals), we’re going to own that building, so we’re going to have to find $100,000 to purchase the building,” Kopp said. “... We know we’re going to have expenses, and my concern is that we don’t have the money.”
Council members previously considered purchasing the property for permanent use as Platteville Senior Center, which currently resides in the OE Gray Early Learning Center building. The city intends to use the site of the OE Gray building to build a new fire station.
City officials since have leaned away from moving the senior center there following repeated objections by senior center users and staff, and the search is on for other suitable locations for the center.
“We’re relieved to hear the city is listening to their seniors and that they have their interests in mind,” said Platteville Senior Center representative Ally Shanahan after the vote.
The offer now will return to the Department of Military Affairs, which originally asked the city for $135,000. City Manager Adam Ruechel said it’s possible the department rejects the $100,000 offer, at which point council members would reconsider the issue or DMA would sell the building to another buyer.
