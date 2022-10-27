PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Common Council members this week narrowly approved submitting a $100,000 offer for the Platteville Armory after months of debate.

Council members voted, 4-3, in favor of purchasing the building, which the city immediately will seek to resell to an entity willing to let the city use the armory’s gymnasium space for city programming. The offer will go to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs for consideration.

