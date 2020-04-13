GALENA, Ill. — Midwest Medical Center officials have formed a new committee to examine ethical questions that might be facing doctors, hospital staff and patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee has three members. They are medical doctors Greg Harmston and Richard Farrell, as well as the Rev. Fred Baltz, who will examine ethical issues that might arise as a result of the pandemic.
Baltz said the committee will focus on finding solutions for problems that could arise during the pandemic, although it also could look at ethical issues that are not COVID-19 related.
“There is no idea of how bad this could get, so we are going to be looking ahead at all of the things that could happen and how they should be responded to,” Baltz said. “Let’s say that we have a lot of patients and not enough ventilators. What do you do? That’s what the committee will look at.”
Harmston said this is the first time an ethics committee has been formed at Midwest Medical Center.
The committee primarily will serve an advisory capacity, offering direction on how personnel should proceed from an ethical perspective. Harmston said the goal is to add new members in the coming weeks.
One of the committee’s first actions was to encourage doctors and patients to more openly discuss end-of-life plans for a family member if one’s health was to deteriorate because of complications created by COVID-19.
Harmston said these conversations can often be uncomfortable to have, but it is important to have a plan, especially during a pandemic.
“We are encouraging people to have talks about end-of-life wishes,” Harmston said. “It’s a conversation that is important for people to have right now.”
Baltz said the committee will ensure doctors don’t need to tackle ethical questions alone. With many of them already experiencing stress because of the pandemic, it’s important to provide guidance.
“We’re essentially trying to lighten the load of doctors who already have a lot to think about,” Baltz said. “When it comes to life-and-death matters, that’s a lot to handle.”