The tri-state area lost a link to the past 45 years ago this month.
Charlie Green, the last local descendant of a group of former slaves who had established a settlement in Grant County, Wis., in the 19th century, died in October 1977. He was 87.
Green had been born in Pleasant Ridge, a small community that was located about five miles west of Lancaster.
Emancipated slaves from Virginia established the community by the 1850s. They soon were joined by former slaves from Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas, according to Wisconsin Historical Society.
The community eventually included a school, cemetery and church, but the population began to decline following a peak in the late 1870s.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the death of Green in its Oct. 2, 1977, edition.
PLEASANT RIDGE, Wis. — A solitary tear crept from the cheek of May Green as she turned for one final look at the freshly dug grave and the casket containing her brother Charlie.
“Free at last,” she whispered, then scurried to a waiting car that would return her home to Rockford, Ill.
It was a fitting tribute to Charlie Green. At his death at 87, he was the last descendant in Grant County of former slaves who established a settlement here in 1832. They called it Pleasant Ridge. Its windblown hilltop cemetery accepted Charlie yesterday.
Charlie Green was born here on Oct. 30, 1880, and was eulogized by the Rev. Lloyd E. Sprecker, pastor of the Baptist church in nearby Lancaster, as a “farmer, a soldier who fought in World War I and a true gentleman who captured such a beautiful place in the hearts of the people of Lancaster.”
He had lived much of his retirement years in a one-room, tar-papered cabin at the north end of Lancaster until moving eight years ago to a Lancaster nursing home, where he died Wednesday. ...
The settlement began in 1832 when William Horner, a Haymarket, Va., land and slave owner, migrated northwest to free his slaves. Horner purchased land west of Lancaster, brought the Black family of Charles Shepard here and sold them plots of farmland for $2 an acre.
Arriving soon after the Shepards was the John Greene family, distant relatives of Charlie. Refugees from the Civil War, the Greene family loaded its meager belongings onto an ox cart for the journey north from Missouri. In 1870, the family bought a few acres near what Black settlers called Pleasant Ridge.
In its heyday, Pleasant Ridge numbered nearly 100 persons. By 1961, all that was left of the community was a few, scattered farm buildings on the original 650 acres and an all-Black cemetery, where Charlie was buried next to his sister Ida, who died in 1952, and his father, John, who died in 1927.
