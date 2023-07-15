Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, told a curious crowd in Dubuque’s Washington Park on Friday that a law passed by the Republican-led Legislature this year to limit his office’s access to government records would let more taxpayer dollars be misspent.
The discussed law limits the state auditor office’s access to personal information when performing the investigations it is tasked with performing. Agencies being audited could deny the auditor’s office certain records and give more authority to the three-member arbitration board — on which Sand typically sits, along with a representative of the agency his office is investigating, plus someone appointed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The law drew criticism from across the political spectrum and among auditors all over the nation. It was the subject of the first question Sand was asked at his town hall gathering in Dubuque.
“It’s going to increase corruption,” he said. “How are we going to dissuade waste of your tax dollars?”
Iowa lawmakers said the primary goal of the bill was to protect Iowans’ privacy by blocking more education and medical records, despite it limiting the auditor’s subpoena powers more broadly than that.
“It’ll protect privacy for waste, privacy for corruption,” Sand said. “The idea that this is going to protect Iowans’ privacy is absurd.”
Specifically, the law requires the auditor’s office to have proof of a specific crime before accessing many records, which Sand told the crowd is contrary to government spending oversight in any other state.
“If that’s the standard, there is a lot of waste, fraud and abuse that is going to go undiscovered,” he said.
Sand said the new law could negatively impact Iowa’s ability to secure federal funding, which was a criticism made by national, bipartisan auditor groups — despite small amendments by House Republicans meant to address those issues.
In response to a question of how the auditor’s office would monitor Republicans’ new Education Savings Account program, Sand said the new law would make that more difficult.
“If you are a private school and use the taxpayer money you get to send your principal to Europe, first class both ways, you could. This law doesn’t require this voucher money to be spent on educating children,” he said. “Not only are they (private schools) able to do whatever they want, we are also going to have a really hard time accessing records of what they are doing.”
Sand is the lone Democrat serving in an Iowa statewide elected position and is a political target of Republicans. Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann celebrated the new law when Reynolds signed it in June.
“It’s clear as day that Rob Sand is anything but an impartial watchman for the people of Iowa, but rather a political hitman out to score political points,” he said in a release. “He’s abused the duties and powers of his office to attack Republicans long enough.”
Sand told the crowd of an estimated 20 people Friday that his office does not act in a partisan manner.
“We have investigated the governor, it’s true,” he said. “But we have also defended her. We go where the truth leads us. It’s what the office is supposed to do.”