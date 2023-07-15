Iowa State Auditor in Dubuque
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand speaks Friday at Washington Square in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, told a curious crowd in Dubuque’s Washington Park on Friday that a law passed by the Republican-led Legislature this year to limit his office’s access to government records would let more taxpayer dollars be misspent.

The discussed law limits the state auditor office’s access to personal information when performing the investigations it is tasked with performing. Agencies being audited could deny the auditor’s office certain records and give more authority to the three-member arbitration board — on which Sand typically sits, along with a representative of the agency his office is investigating, plus someone appointed by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.

