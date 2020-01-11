Police said one person reported a possible injury from a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Dubuque.
Shawna L. Domeyer, 29, of Dubuque, reported a possible injury but refused treatment at the scene, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of University Avenue and Bluff Street. The report states that Patricia M Hoffmann, 58, of Guttenberg, Iowa, was driving east on University when she ran a red light at the intersection with Bluff.
Police said Hoffmann’s vehicle struck a vehicle driven by Candelaria Perez, 41, of Dubuque, which was southbound on Bluff. Domeyer was a passenger in Perez’s vehicle.
Hoffmann was cited with failure to respond to a steady red signal.