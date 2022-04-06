Attorneys in the case of a Dubuque man currently facing multiple charges — including those related to a shooting — have recommended that he be sentenced to probation under a plea agreement.
Shawn Turner Sr., 25, of Dubuque, is currently charged in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, public intoxication and a probation violation.
The plea agreement, which was filed on Monday, states that both prosecutors from the Dubuque County Attorney’s Office and Turner agreed to the terms, which outline a 10-year suspended prison sentence and two to five years of probation.
According to the agreement, Turner would enter an Alford plea to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of third-degree burglary. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
The Alford plea would officially be entered at a plea hearing scheduled for Monday, April 11.
Charges of attempted murder, third-degree burglary, public intoxication and a probation violation would be dismissed, according to the agreement.
The intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a shooting that occurred on July 30, 2020. Turner was initially charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.
Court documents state that Turner was “propositioning” a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Jerramy T. Vasquez, 40, who lived in the area, saw the incident while sitting on his porch.
“Vasquez intervened, and a struggle ensued between Vasquez and (Turner),” documents state. “Vasquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which began to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vasquez, with one striking him in the thigh.”
Vazquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, documents state.
The woman and her daughter confirmed to police that Turner propositioned them “to come with him,” documents state. The pair kept walking and then heard three or four gunshots.
During the investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and attempting to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.