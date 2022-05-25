BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Bloomington-Glen Haven American Legion plans a variety of events for Memorial Day.

Events include a parade at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, from the Bloomington fire station to the cemetery.

A picnic lunch will be held at the American Legion Hall for veterans and their families.

Memorial services at local cemeteries will be held at the following times and locations:

  • 8 a.m., Blakes Prairie
  • 8:15 a.m., Lumpkin
  • 8:30 a.m., Scott
  • 8:45 a.m., Goeckel
  • 9 a.m., Glen Haven levee
  • 10 a.m., Charlotte
  • 10:15 a.m., Ramsey
  • 10:45 a.m., Dodge
  • 11 a.m., Providence
  • 11:30 a.m., Bloomington firehouse
  • 11:45 a.m., Bloomington cemetery

