A Dubuque man who possessed more than a dozen firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition while using drugs pleaded guilty this week to a federal charge.
Daniel D. Heim, 32, was convicted of one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms and ammunition.
He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release following his prison time. There is no parole in the federal system.
A sentencing hearing has not been set yet.
Court documents state that Heim admitted at a plea hearing that he possessed 14 firearms and 3,398 rounds of ammunition in the period from Dec. 17 to 19 while “being an unlawful user of marijuana and cocaine.”
Heim was identified as a suspect along with Tobias C. Sarazin, 34, of 537 W. 17th St., after authorities responded to a report of gunfire on Military Road on Dec. 18, court documents state.
Officers tracked a vehicle from the area and identified Sarazin as the shooter, according to police.
Sarazin was arrested on Dec. 19 on state-level charges of reckless use of firearms without injury, control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, interference with official acts and warrants charging first-degree harassment and violation of a no-contact order.
Those charges were dismissed after Sarazin was charged in February with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in relation to the incident. He pleaded guilty to the charge in June. His sentencing hearing has not been set.