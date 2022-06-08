A divided Dubuque City Council on Monday night showed initial support of a zoning request for a proposed housing development along the Northwest Arterial.
Council members voted, 4-2, to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would rezone 76 acres of an 80-acre property located between West 32nd Street and the Northwest Arterial from agriculture to single-family residential, with the condition that a traffic study then be conducted. Mayor Brad Cavanagh and Council Member Katy Wethal voted against the motion. Council Member Ric Jones was not present.
Council members also voted, 6-0, to approve the first reading of an ordinance rezoning a portion of the property to multi-family residential, following a request from Wethal to vote on the two zoning requests separately.
After prolonged discussion on the issue, the two votes were taken after the Telegraph Herald’s deadline for Tuesday’s print edition. The council meeting did not conclude until about 11 p.m.
Both zoning changes require two additional approvals from the City Council in subsequent meetings before they would take effect.
The developer of the property, Switch Homes, plans to construct 105 single-family dwellings and two multi-residential structures on the property.
Last month, the city’s Zoning Advisory Commission recommended that the zoning changes be approved.
The households planned for the development will range in size from 925 to 1,830 square feet, with prices starting in the $200,000s to the mid-to-high $300,000s. The homes will come pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station and will be pre-engineered for solar panel installations if desired. The structures also will utilize LED lighting and building materials made from recycled content and have driveways made with permeable materials.
The constructed homes will cover 50 acres of the property, while the remainder of the land will used as green space, parks and ponds.
In total, Switch Homes intends to invest $25 million to $30 million for the project.
The project has prompted concerns from nearby residents, particularly those living on Tiffany Court, who fear it would create significant traffic congestion in their neighborhood.
Current plans call for two routes to access the housing development — one that would connect to 32nd Street and Tiffany Court and another connecting to the Northwest Arterial, providing a right-in, right-out-only access.
During the meeting, several residents spoke out about those concerns and requested that the city conduct a traffic study and expand the Northwest Arterial access to a full intersection.
“Growth can impose burdens,” said Chad Cox, who lives on Tiffany Court. “Given the proposed limited access to the new subdivision, we believe the city would be dumping all of the traffic of the new subdivision on us.”
Planning Services Manager Wally Wernimont said an additional traffic study was not recommended by city staff, nor was adding another intersection to the Northwest Arterial.
He added that the traffic concerns could be addressed and resolved during the preliminary and final plat approval process for the development.
However, multiple City Council members shared their concerns about the traffic from the development and requested that the zoning approval include the completion of a traffic-impact study.
“I think my biggest concern is the fact that the second entrance onto the Northwest Arterial is just right-in and right-out,” said Council Member Laura Roussell. “It doesn’t seem like a full second access.”
Council Members Susan Farber and David Resnick echoed those feelings, but Cavanagh and Wethal said they feared adding the traffic study requirement would give the city the appearance of being hard to work with and make it less attractive to housing developers.
“I do not want to put roadblocks on opportunities for people that want to develop land that has sat vacant,” Wethal said.
However, Wethal also opposed waiving the required three readings for the multi-family residential rezoning request, expressing her concerns that the planned multi-family residential structures needed more planning and review.
Switch Homes has indicated it aims to break ground on the development in late 2022 and have the first homes completed by the third quarter of 2023.
