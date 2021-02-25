Voting for the upcoming consolidated election in Jo Daviess County kicks off today.
Residents are allowed to vote early starting today for the April 6 election. Residents can vote at the Jo Daviess County Courthouse in Galena from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The list of candidates on ballots in the election includes:
CITIES
City of East Dubuque
Clerk: Pamela McCarthy (i)
City Council Ward 1: Brett Muir
City Council Ward 2: Tim Fluhr and Jacob Walsh
City Council Ward 3: Jeff Burgmeier and Dawn Stelpflug (i)
City of Galena
Mayor: Terry Renner (i)
Clerk: Mary Beth Hyde (i)
City Council Ward 2: Pamela Bernstein, who currently holds the alderman-at large seat
City Council Ward 3: Jerry Kieffer (i)
City Council Alderman-at large: Katie Wienen
VILLAGES
Apple River
Mayor: Patrick Stiefel (i)
Trustee (three seats, full terms): Robby Gibbons (i), Matthew Loomis (i) and Nicholas Mackall
Trustee (unexpired term): Frank Radaszewski (i)
Elizabeth
Mayor: Mike Dittmar (i)
Trustee (three seats): Judith Glew (i), Meagan Szynkowski (i) and Jason Thomasson (i)
Hanover
Mayor: Donald Schaible (i)
Clerk: Natasha Ritchie (i)
Trustee (three seats): Kathleen Gable, Marie Holland, Erin Murphy (i) and Lyle Zigler (i)
Menominee
Mayor: Clifford Splinter (i)
Clerk: Janet Splinter (i)
Trustee (three seats): Joseph Deckert (i), Donald Steines (i) and Tim Wickler (i)
Nora
Mayor: Mark Mullen (i)
Trustee (three seats): Dennis Cosgrove (i), Ronald Grenoble (i) and Greg McKinstrey (i)
Scales Mound
Trustee (three seats): John Duerr (i). No other candidates filed
Stockton
President: Rodney Brandt (i)
Trustee (three seats, full terms): Linda Gonnerman (i), Carol Rowe and Matthew Timpe (i)
Trustee (unexpired term): No candidates filed.
Village of Warren
Mayor: Wayne Raisbeck (i)
Trustee (three seats): Jeanne Albrecht, Catherine Burmeister, Donna Doubler (i) and Wayne Wubbena (i)
SCHOOL BOARDS
East Dubuque (four seats): Daniel Dahlberg (i) Glen Foote (i), Donald Kussmaul (i) and David Sendt (i)
Galena (three seats, full terms): Nichole Arlee. No other candidates filed.
Galena (unexpired term): No candidates filed
River Ridge (four seats): G. Allen Crist (i) and Amy Finn (i). No other candidates filed.
Scales Mound (four seats): Staci Duerr (i), Edward Homb, Katie Meusel (i), Susan Morhardt and James Stoewer (i)
Stockton (four seats, full terms): Tonia Blair, Stephanie Broshous (i), Neil Cahill (i), Todd Vincent (i) and Laura Wilkinson
Stockton (unexpired term): Roger Groezinger (i).
Warren (four seats): Susan Bourquin (i), Nolan Mullen (i), Jessica Storey (i) and Abraham Trone (i)