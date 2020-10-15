GALENA, Ill. — Paid parking in downtown Galena has returned.
On Tuesday, Galena City Council members voted, 6-0, to reinstate charging for parking at city-owned lots in downtown Galena. Paid parking was suspended in April as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which drove down the number of tourists visiting the city.
The city owns three lots downtown — one on Main Street next to Galena Cellars Winery, another on Commerce Street between Green and Washington streets and the Galena City Hall lot, which is available to the public on the weekends.
City council member Jerry Westemeier proposed the reinstatement of paid parking, arguing that tourists have already returned to Galena and that requiring paid parking likely won’t deter them from coming.
“I think we did our due diligence,” Westemeier said. “This is something we or I should have brought up a month or two ago. People are coming here, and they don’t seem to have any problem paying parking.”
The city parking lot currently charges $1 per hour or $5 for all-day parking. City council member Jerry Kieffer suggested the city increase the all-day fee to $10, though the motion didn’t garner support from other city council members.
“We have a chance to get a little money back that we have lost this year,” Kieffer said.
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said the city on average generates about $60,000 in revenue from paid downtown parking. However, he noted that the portions of the year where the lots garner the most revenue has already passed.
“Most of revenue is going to occur from June to October,” Moran said. “Things tend to slow down in the winter.”
City council member Pam Bernstein argued that the city should hold off on reinstating paid parking until outdoor dining expires at the end of the month.
“If we start charging now, the residents in particular are going to have to pay, which I think is unfair,” Bernstein said.
Westemeier argued that residents living in Galena do not utilize paid city parking lots as much as tourists, so reinstating the charge should not impact them.
“Local people should know where to park,” Westemeier said. “We talk about money and losing money. Here’s a chance to recoup some of that money back.”
A proposed amendment by Bernstein to delay the reinstatement of charged parking was denied, with only Bernstein and Marc McCoy voting in favor.
Moran said the paid parking kiosks were officially reinstated on Tuesday morning.