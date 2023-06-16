A Dubuque County supervisor is gathering opinions from community members about the idea of a pilot project to allow ATVs and UTVs on a stretch of Heritage Trail at specific times.
Supervisor Wayne Kenniker recently posed a question on his website — where he regularly gauges public input and interest — asking for input on the concept of a pilot program to allow ATVs and UTVs access to Heritage Trail from the Durango trailhead to Dyersville from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 6 to the end of the year.
Kenniker said he constructed the question as a sort of compromise between users who want no use of motorized vehicles on the trail and those who want to use their ATVs and UTVs there. The vehicles currently are prohibited on the trail.
This is only the latest county policy question posed by Kenniker on his dbqsuper.com website, which he created when he took office in January. But he said it has drawn by far the most interest, with more than 800 people responding by Thursday afternoon.
A group of county residents also spoke during the public input period of the Dubuque County Conservation Board meeting Thursday to denounce the idea Kenniker posted to his website.
A formal proposal has not been made to either the conservation board or the Board of Supervisors about the prospect of allowing ATVs and UTVs on Heritage Trail.
Kenniker said his principle interest in motorized access to Heritage Trail is for people with mobility limitations and that input he has received so far has been relatively mixed.
“One of my main reasons for being interested in ATVs and UTVs on the trail is to allow people who don’t have the ability to enjoy Heritage Trail, a small percent of the time, (to) ride in a UTV or ATV with someone,” he said. “I don’t want that pilot to interfere with nature, with walkers or bicyclists.”
Kenniker said he knew some people would oppose broader use of ATVs and UTVs on Heritage Trail.
“Obviously, there are some folks out there who just want it to themselves, to be used the way it is now,” he said. “That’s why, rather than open it wide open, I gave it a specific time on Sundays. I purposely talked with the ATV group of people about keeping them off (the trail from Durango to Heritage Pond, north of Dubuque) which is the most-used stretch. Because you don’t want that constant interaction between the vehicles and walkers and bikers.”
Kenniker said his notion of a pilot project could be ended at any time if, for instance, there was damage to the trail. He also posed in his website post that a $25 trail pass for ATV/UTV trail users could raise funds for the county.
The idea of motorized use of Heritage Trail is not new. Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said some people mentioned the prospect when the department developed its long-term plan in 2020. But, he said, opinions in favor of broadening the trail’s usage rules were outnumbered by those opposed to altering the trail from its current use.
“I think it would have major impacts,” Preston said of motorized vehicles on the trail. “It would be a conservation board decision, but I have concerns about the safety, the maintenance, the width. There is nothing in the long-term plan about ATVs on the (Heritage) Trail.”
About 10 people spoke against motorized vehicles on the Heritage Trail at the conservation board meeting Thursday night, citing a variety of reasons — safety for dogs, children and cyclists; the trail not being wide enough for two-way UTV traffic; Sunday being the busiest day of the week for current use; and disturbing nature, among others.
Supervisor Ann McDonough also spoke at the conservation board meeting, stressing that the idea on Kenniker’s website was not a Board of Supervisors proposal. She also recommended the conservation board be more vocal about its efforts already to make county parks more accessible to those with mobility limitations.
The idea is one of many topics Kenniker has floated on his website for public comment. He said the newest — asking for input on county support for passenger rail service between Dubuque and Chicago — also has drawn a great deal of interest.
“I see it as a very effective way to receive feedback and hear from the people of Dubuque County,” he said. “I try to share as much detail about the issue as possible and can get very specific answers back from the people and allow them to provide comments.”