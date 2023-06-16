A Dubuque County supervisor is gathering opinions from community members about the idea of a pilot project to allow ATVs and UTVs on a stretch of Heritage Trail at specific times.

Supervisor Wayne Kenniker recently posed a question on his website — where he regularly gauges public input and interest — asking for input on the concept of a pilot program to allow ATVs and UTVs access to Heritage Trail from the Durango trailhead to Dyersville from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Sundays from Aug. 6 to the end of the year.