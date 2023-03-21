DELHI, Iowa -- A senior meal service will begin this week in Delhi.

Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Delhi United Methodist Church, 304 Market St. Call Carol Jebens at 563-922-2505 for more information.

