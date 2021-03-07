James Pollock uses words to bring everyday objects to life.
The Loras College professor of English has been writing poetry recently about the various tools and machines that make up our lives: a lighter, a bathroom scale, a mirror — even a toilet.
“What I’m doing in those poems is entering in my imagination into the life of a lighter or a framing hammer or a screw or a crowbar or whatever and imagining what it would be like to be that thing,” he said. “I know, it’s kind of a strange thing.”
Strange or not, Pollock’s poetic meditations have garnered him international recognition. He recently was awarded the Manchester Poetry Prize in the Manchester Writing Competition — the United Kingdom’s biggest award for unpublished literary work. Pollock said he hopes the recognition helps his work find a wider audience.
“That’s what you want as a poet,” he said. “It’s sort of like when your kids graduate from college — you feel proud of your kids. It’s not really about me. It’s about the poems.”
Pollock’s prize-winning entry consisted of five, eight-line poems about a lighter, a scale, a screw, a sewing needle and a microphone. They fit in with a wider collection of “thing poems” he has been writing about everyday objects with eventual plans to publish a book.
Taken together, the manuscript becomes a meditation on the idea that technology is outside of human control and on the technique in poetry. But it’s less about a predetermined message and more about imagining each object and playing with language.
“One of the things that’s true, I think, of poetry is, it’s not so much what you say as how you say it,” Pollock said.
Still, there are some messages that come through, such as in his poem about a bathroom scale that is “bearing the unbearable.”
“When you say that about a thing like a bathroom scale, any reader who has never had to endure grief or all the things that so many of us are enduring during the pandemic, you immediately identify with that as a human thing,” Pollock said.
Andy Auge, also an English professor at Loras, has known Pollock for close to 20 years. Auge said his colleague has been writing “exceptionally high quality” poetry for a long time, but he remains modest about his work.
“For somebody who’s just won one of the biggest ... poetry prizes in the English-speaking world, you would never know it from his demeanor,” Auge said. “He’s somebody who does his job, does it well and doesn’t make a big deal about it.”
One of Pollock’s gifts is to take traditional poetic forms and apply them in new ways, Auge said.
“One of the aims of poetry is to kind of reawaken your wonder at the ordinary world, and those poems do that by taking these things and defamiliarizing them — accurate descriptions but making them strange, making them seem kind of marvelous,” he said.