MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge will take the weekend to decide whether the defense team for an Earlville man accused of killing his wife can call witnesses that prosecutors say were presented too late in the process.
The first-degree murder trial of Todd M. Mullis, 43, is set to begin Monday, Sept. 16, in Dubuque. Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter previously granted a motion to move the proceedings from Delaware County because of pretrial publicity.
Authorities said Mullis fatally stabbed his wife, Amy L. Mullis, 39, on Nov. 10 with a corn rake at their farm. Todd Mullis is accused of staging the incident to look like an accident, then asking his 13-year-old son to check on his mother.
Bitter met Friday with attorneys on both sides to consider multiple motions.
First, Bitter met with attorneys behind closed doors to discuss whether the teen could be called to testify during next week’s trial. Details about that discussion were not made available Friday.
Bitter also reserved judgment on a pair of last-minute additions to the defense’s witness list. Delaware County Attorney John Bernau said prosecutors haven’t had time to prepare for the witnesses, who were just added to the list this week.
“Maybe we have no issue (with the witnesses), but how are we to know if we don’t have sufficient time to ask?” Bernau asked.
And despite a motion for reciprocal discovery being on file for months, Bernau still is receiving new pieces of evidence, he said.
“Just today, I get over eight pictures that I’ve never seen before,” he said. “If these two people are going to be testifying about these photos, we need to be able (to talk to them).”
Gerald Feuerhelm, Mullis’ attorney, said the need to call the new witnesses and add evidence was made apparent during a recent deposition.
“We tried to be forthcoming with the state as to what our position is,” Feuerhelm said. “It’s a rollout situation in terms of finding out what issues and what witnesses are relevant.”
Bitter said he understood arguments presented by both sides, and he urged coordination between the parties ahead of the start of the trial. He said he likely will wait until Monday to issue a decision.
“My only concern, to be very honest, is giving the state enough time to question the witnesses and depose them if necessary ... and to be prepared to cross-examine those witnesses,” Bitter said. “It’s tough because today is Friday and we’re supposed to start trial Monday morning.”
He added that he wants to assure that Todd Mullis receives a fair trial.
“But just because it’s a Class A felony (which carries an automatic life sentence upon conviction), I can’t bend things so far in his favor to say, ‘I want you to have the chance to present everything, therefore the rules don’t apply to you,’” Bitter said. “I think the state has the right to be just as prepared as the defense is.”