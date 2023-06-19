DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said one person was killed and another seriously injured when a semi-tractor trailer struck an Amish open-style buggy in Lafayette County.
Fannie S. King, 19, of rural Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene and her brother, Samuel King, 30, of rural Darlington, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and subsequently airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of “significant injuries,” according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that authorities were alerted to a crash involving the semi and the buggy at 3:09 a.m. today on Wisconsin 81, just east of Burke Road, in Darlington Township.
The investigation of the crash revealed that an Amish open style buggy, pulled by a single horse and occupied by the King siblings, was traveling east on Wisconsin 81 when it was rear-ended by a semi driven east on the roadway by Pavel Ivanovich Gritskan, 39, of Broken Arrow, Okla. Both of the King siblings were ejected from the buggy. The horse was killed. Gritskan was uninjured.
The buggy was demolished and the semi truck sustained moderate damage.
Wisconsin 81 remained closed at the site of the crash this morning and was expected to remain closed for several additional hours as the sheriff’s department as well as a Wisconsin State Patrol traffic crash reconstruction team investigates the incident.
Assisting agencies included the Darlington police and fire departments, Lafayette County EMS, UW Health Med Flight, the Lafayette County Highway Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.