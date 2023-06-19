DARLINGTON, Wis. -- Authorities said one person was killed and another seriously injured when a semi-tractor trailer struck an Amish open-style buggy in Lafayette County.

Fannie S. King, 19, of rural Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene and her brother, Samuel King, 30, of rural Darlington, was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County and subsequently airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of “significant injuries,” according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.