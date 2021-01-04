Five Flags Center will host a radio-controlled car event next month.
The annual Monster Energy RC Arena Nationals event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, according to a press release.
Spectators and competitors will have access to the venue beginning at 10 a.m., according to the release.
The event will feature oval races, drag and drift racing, a timed rally course, demolition derby and more.
The cost for competitors is $10, with another $5 charge for each additional car entered. The demolition derby will have a $20 entry fee, and the winner will receive a 75% payout. Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each competition.
The event is free for spectators.
Both competitors and spectators will be required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing.
Additional event information can be found on the Facebook page for Eastern Iowa RC Drift and Drags.