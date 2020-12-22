A longtime holiday tradition in one Dubuque neighborhood will mark its 85th anniversary this Christmas.
The Plymouth Court Luminary Presentation will begin at around 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 25, with more than 1,500 candles lining the streets of Plymouth Court, Victoria Place, Logan Street and Diane Court, according to a release from event organizers.
The weather back-up date for the presentation is Dec. 31.
The release cited the Plymouth Court neighborhood as the first place in the U.S. to decorate with luminaries, which originated in Mexico, during the 1935 Christmas season. While the tradition has been in place ever since, some events such as World War II have put a pause on proceedings.