Aubree Moreno had many fun experiences during her four years at Fulton Elementary School in Dubuque, including field trips to Miracle League Park and Sutton Swimming Pool.
The Dubuque third-grader said a celebration and picnic held at Comiskey Park on Wednesday also will rank highly on her list of memories as she says goodbye to the school, which will not reopen this fall.
“(I’ll miss) all my friends and the teachers because we’re all going to different schools,” she said, while taking a break from scrambling across the playground equipment with her peers.
Dubuque Community School Board members voted in April to close Fulton at the end of the school year, with district staff citing the school’s falling enrollment amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance. Today marks the final day of the school year for the rest of the district’s schools, but students and staff at Fulton concluded their year one day early to allow time for moving supplies and materials out of the building.
At Comiskey Park on Wednesday, children sprawled on the grass to eat with their families, played raucous games of basketball or kickball and giggled as they joined their teachers in hula-hooping contests. Many wore commemorative red T-shirts emblazoned with the words “Once a Steamer, Always a Steamer” and the years Fulton was open: 1889 to 2022.
Throughout the afternoon, a steady stream of students embraced Principal Chris Nugent as they left with their families.
“You’re going to do a great job at Carver,” Nugent told one student, as he bid her farewell. “I hope you enjoy it.”
She said the last day sparked a range of emotions as she watched the simultaneous celebrations and goodbyes.
“How do you not be excited about the community that you’ve built here?” she asked, gesturing around the park. “But then, you’re also sad that it’s changing.”
All Fulton staff had the opportunity to be placed in a job within the district similar to the one they held at Fulton, selecting their new position based on seniority and the district’s current open positions. This fall, Nugent will become the principal of Prescott Elementary School.
Sisters Vanessa Ellison and Donyelle Carlson ate at a nearby picnic table while their children played. Both women attended Fulton, with their children following in their footsteps.
“There’s a lot of memories there,” said Carlson.
As a student, she enjoyed making movies with Jeff Dyer, then the school’s technology coach, and she fondly remembered how each class got to paint its own ceiling tile in the art room.
Next year, Ellison’s children Ceriaha Smothers and Sumaurie Carlson will be in third and first grade at Lincoln Elementary School, while Carlson’s son, Kyree Carlson, will be in first grade at Prescott.
Ellison praised Fulton’s staff, describing them as dedicated to each individual student.
“The teachers did a really good job of helping (the kids) learn and getting them ready for the next phase in their lives,” she said. “They are in-depth, as far as learning, and they really care about the kids. I’m not saying the other schools don’t, but at Fulton, they really show they care.”
Encouragement and guidance from Fulton staff have been invaluable for second-grader Charlotte Bigelow, according to her mother, Natalie.
“Once we got to know the staff and students, we found out what a great community it is,” she said. “They have done so much for Charlotte. She’s really grown socially and academically, by leaps and bounds.”
This fall, Charlotte will enter third grade at Bryant Elementary School, where she attended preschool before beginning at Fulton as a kindergartener.
“I’m sad, but I get to go back to my old school,” she said, while munching on a chocolate chip cookie.
Natalie is hopeful that Charlotte will develop strong relationships with staff at Bryant, just as she has at Fulton, but she said the acclimation process will take time.
“It’s just sad to see such a great community place that will no longer be used for educational purposes,” she said.
District officials have not determined the fate of the Fulton building following the closure, although school board members recently added the sale of the property to a list of future project priorities on the district’s 10-year facilities plan. Superintendent Stan Rheingans emphasized at meetings earlier this year that the district will work with community partners to find a productive use for the building.
Paraprofessional Isaac Boyd has worked at Fulton for 17 years. He’s grappling with many emotions as the school closes its doors, from anger and sadness to happiness and pride for the strong community of which he has been a part.
As he transfers to Prescott next year, Boyd will miss the relationships he has built with staff and students within Fulton’s walls.
“I have taught in almost every single room in that building,” he said. “There’s people that I think of when I’m in those rooms, some of whom are gone, some that have died, and it just feels like one less thing that I have connected to them now.”
Fourth-grader Layia Knight said she will miss the wide variety of activities and the kind teachers at Fulton, including her current teacher, Lauren Caldwell.
“She cried today,” Layia said, giving Caldwell a hug. “I almost cried, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.