Sacia Hill (left), Steph Forseth, Christine Ziegler and Amie Tremelling, all of Dodgeville, Wis., enjoy wine samples from Whispering Bluffs Winery as part of the Southwest Wisconsin Wine Trail event held on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
CUBA CITY and POTOSI, Wis. — Sinnipee Valley Vineyard and Winery had a full tasting room Saturday afternoon as people rushed in to beat the heat and enjoy the company.
In the center of the room, a table held four large carafes of mixed drinks that varied in hue from pale pineapple yellow to a deep, luscious red. Visitors chatted genially at the nearby bar, greeting old friends or making new ones.
The lively Sinnipee setup was one of four stops along the Southwest Wisconsin Wine Trail, a long-running weekend winery hopping event. The monthly summer offering presents an opportunity to try new wines and meet new friends.
“It’s kind of a unique thing,” said Len Glass, who owns Sinnipee Valley Vineyards with his wife, Sharon. “It’s fun getting people who come (from other wineries) to ours who have never been here and vice versa.”
The wine trail also includes Potosi’s Whispering Bluffs Winery, Spurgeon Winery in Highland and Wild Hills Winery in Muscoda. Once per month in the summertime, the wineries host a weekend-long wine trail with a new theme.
This weekend’s theme is “Way Cool Wine Days,” featuring mixers, slushies and sangrias. Attendees agreed it seemed like the perfect fit for the sweltering heat wafting outside the winery doors.
“For the weather, it’s perfect,” said attendee Christine Ziegler. “There’s nothing better than a (wine) slushy.”
Ziegler attended the event with family members, including Amie Tremelling, Steph Forseth and Sacia Hill. The gregarious group came from Dodgeville and planned to complete every stop along the trail.
“We love doing all the wineries together,” Hill said. “(There’s) lots of laughs.”
Whispering Bluffs Manager Carrie Wunderlin said the wine trail is a good way for people to learn about new wineries and for wineries to draw in new customers.
For Saturday’s festivities, Wunderlin paired each of Whispering Bluffs’ cocktails with a matching snack. One particularly popular pairing was the champagne jellies with pop rocks, a match Wunderlin called “sort of like New Year’s Eve.”
“With wine tastings, lots of times people think it’s going to be more serious or that you have to be a serious wine drinker, but no, it’s a fun experience for everybody,” Wunderlin said. “I love when we get big burly men with Harley- Davidsons in here who line up and love wine just as much as moms getting a quick escape from their kids.”
The wine trail offerings will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, with tickets priced at $25 per person. The next wine trail is set for Aug. 27 and 28 and will pair German food and bratwursts with wine options. More information is available at southwestwisconsinwinetrail.com.
