Work continued Monday as part of a $3.2 million improvement project at Veterans Memorial Plaza on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque.
The project, which is funded entirely by Dubuque Racing Association, will involve the addition of a new concrete path and an elevated boardwalk and the installation of a sculpture. It is expected to be completed next May.
As part of the work, all existing memorials and pavers at the site are being removed temporarily. They will be reinstalled when construction is complete.
For more information or to order a paver, visit CityofDubuque.org/vmplaza.