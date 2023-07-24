ELIZABETH, Ill. — Margie Brown said her community’s small fair draws folks like a magnet.
“I talked to a couple from Rockford who were going to Dubuque,” Brown said. “They were driving by and stopped because they just wanted to see what the fair was like.”
Brown, of Elizabeth, volunteered this weekend at the Elizabeth Community Fair, a 102-year-old, three-day event that concluded Sunday in the Jo Daviess County village.
“It’s a small fair, but there’s a certain friendship that comes with that,” Brown said.
Audrey Geisz, the fair’s secretary-treasurer, said the event annually attracts 3,000 people during the course of the three days.
“It’s really incredible,” Geisz said. “We probably have about 1,000 (of those) people who have season passes and come for all three days.”
This year’s theme was “Growing the Future.” The event’s schedule was packed with activities.
“We keep things rolling,” Geisz said. “On Friday, we start things off with some of our animal shows and our crafting and gardening shows.”
Saturday’s activities included a parade and a tractor pull.
“We draw a lot of people into the fair after the parade on Saturday,” Geisz said. “The tractor pull draws a lot of people from throughout the area.”
Sunday’s events included a beanbag tournament.
Joseph Winter, of Elizabeth, and Camden Flack, of Hanover, practiced ahead of the tournament, tossing bags near the entrance to the fair.
“I come to the fair almost every year,” Flack said.
“There’s always a bunch of people and a lot of good food,” Winter said.
Antique tractor and farm equipment displays, food vendors and a kids’ zone with children’s activities and inflatables were among the fair’s other featured attractions.
Jacob Ambrosia, the fair’s vice president, said the event attracts a number of curious travelers passing through the village on U.S. 20.
“We will get a lot of weekenders who come through,” Ambrosia said. “Last year, there was a family from Asia (who stopped) and just thought it was cool.”
Ambrosia also said people who have moved from Elizabeth make a point to return for fair weekend.
“There are a lot of class reunions that are held during the weekend,” he said.
Geisz said most Elizabeth residents are involved in the fair in some capacity.
“We have a good base of volunteers from the community,” she said.
Ambrosia said the Elizabeth business community and other organizations support the event, too.
“The businesses donate to the fair,” he said. “We had the (Jo Daviess County) Sheriff’s Department here yesterday and they did a big thing for the kids. They had games and gave away bikes and did a dog demonstration with their K-9 unit. They were here all afternoon.”