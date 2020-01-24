Police said a Dubuque man was arrested Wednesday night on multiple charges after he chased after a moving vehicle while swinging a knife.
Paul Brandenburg, 41, no permanent address, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. His next hearing in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28.
According to court documents, Zachary J. Thill, 18, of 2937 Elm St., pulled into the lot of an Elm Street laundromat at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Thill said a woman at the laundromat raised her middle finger at him, so he did the same in response.
Police said the incident upset Brandenburg, who was with the woman and who then approached Thill’s vehicle with a knife. Brandenburg tried to enter the vehicle but couldn’t and struck two windows with the knife.
As Thill drove away, Brandenburg followed “while swinging the knife at the vehicle,” court documents state.
Police reported that Brandenburg said Thill and others in the vehicle had harassed him for days and at one point threatened him with baseball bats. However, traffic camera footage “does not corroborate Brandenburg’s account of events,” police said.