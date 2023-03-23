Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Enoc Sanchez speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Alex Baum from the Community Foundation talks about statistics on display before a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Alex Baum from the Community Foundation speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Alex Baum from the Community Foundation speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Lori Ollendick, advocate for residents with disabilities, speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Whitney Sanger with Project Rooted speaks during a panel discussion about safety in our neighborhoods at Steeple Square in Dubuque on Wednesday. This was the sixth in a series of community conversations presented by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Panelists at a community conversation held Wednesday at Steeple Square in Dubuque discussed ways to help residents feel safe in the community.
The panel was the latest in a series sponsored by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. While the discussion opened with Dubuque’s crime statistics, discussion showed the question of safety went further and wider than crime.
That was in part because Dubuque generally is a safe community, panelists said.
U.S. census data showed the city’s violent crime rate climbed from 2014 to 2021, from 2.26 to 3.69 incidents per 1,000 people. However, it was below the rates in larger cities such as Davenport, Des Moines, Sioux City and Waterloo, and it fell in line with a general rise in violent crime nationwide.
Alex Baum, of the community foundation, pointed out that very little of that crime resulted from random acts.
“The vast majority of violent crimes committed in 2021 were committed by someone who was known to their victim,” Baum noted.
Much of the evening’s discussion pushed back against the idea that Dubuque, particularly its downtown, is dogged by street crime. Police Chief Jeremy Jensen was among the most vocal critics of that perception, saying crime “hotspots” downtown corresponded with high-density areas.
“I have no place (in Dubuque) I’m afraid to go,” he said. “I have no place I’m afraid for my daughters to go.”
The question of safe neighborhoods then, became a matter of how to make residents feel safe, particularly for people who are marginalized.
Lori Ollendick, a disability advocate, pointed to the need for more physically inclusive spaces, while Enoc Sanchez, an insurance agent and Latinx community leader, said more grocery store options downtown could reduce property crime by providing more affordable food options to low-income residents.
Jensen also answered written questions from audience members about local racial disparities in the criminal justice system.
While the disparity between Black and White offenders charged in Dubuque had improved from 2014 to 2021, Black residents still were more than 16 times more likely to be arrested and charged with a violent crime and nine times as likely to be charged with a drug or narcotics violation. The latter figure was the highest disparity among Iowa’s major cities.
Jensen said he “cringed” looking at the numbers.
A consensus area among panelists was that the best way to improve perceptions of safety was for residents to make a point of meeting their neighbors.
Sanchez said the onus for that fell on longtime residents and was as simple as showing up to events such as the Latinx Fiesta.
“Just showing that mutual respect of, ‘Hey, I’m not 100% about you, but I’m here to learn,’ that mutual respect would go a tremendous distance,” Sanchez said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
