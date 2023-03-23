Panelists at a community conversation held Wednesday at Steeple Square in Dubuque discussed ways to help residents feel safe in the community.

The panel was the latest in a series sponsored by TH Media and Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. While the discussion opened with Dubuque’s crime statistics, discussion showed the question of safety went further and wider than crime.

Recommended for you

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.