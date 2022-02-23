  • Telegraph Herald

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — The comedian and creator of the “Manitowoc Minute” video series will appear in two shows in Prairie du Chien.

Charlie Berens will take the stage on April 1 and 2 at Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center as part of his Midwest Survival Guide Tour, according to an online announcement.

Tickets are $35 and will go on sale at 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Prairie du Chien Area School District, 800 E. Crawford St., or at paac.ludus.com.

