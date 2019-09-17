BARNEVELD, Wis. — Southwest Wisconsin environmental groups will host a public information meeting to discuss the recent state approval of a controversial transmission line and the methods by which the decision can be appealed in state and federal courts.
The event will occur at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Barneveld American Legion, 102 Wood St., according to a press release. In August, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin unanimously issued preliminary approval of the $500 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, a 345-kilovolt line from Dane County to Dubuque County.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation intend to appeal the decision, arguing that the line is unnecessary and will permanently damage the Driftless region.