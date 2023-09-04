Mark Cook combined roles during this year’s Dubuque Labor Day parade.
As he has for the past eight years or so, Cook wore a bright yellow vest and organized the parade’s lineup. He directed the 55 parade entries into their proper places in the vicinity of Jackson Park before the pedestrians and vehicles set off along the downtown parade route.
Cook, 73, took on an additional role during Monday’s event. The former president of Local 1861 of the United Steelworkers, Cook served as the parade’s grand marshal near the head of the parade after lining up the various cars, pickups, flatbed trucks, semi-tractor trailers and pieces of construction and other equipment that made up the majority of the entries.
“It’s a great parade and I’m glad to see we get a lot of representation,” Cook said. “It’s nice that we recognize the people who work in Dubuque. They deserve recognition all year long.”
Cook worked for Georgia Pacific for 46 years. He said Labor Day provides an opportunity to reflect on the fight for workers’ rights.
“It’s a day to recognize all of the things that unions have done for workers,” he said. “There would be no vacations, no holidays, or no insurance (coverage) or other things like that without unions.”
The actions of unions then prompted non-union businesses to made concessions to their workers, as well, Cook said.
“Those are all things that unions have done,” he said.
Cook served as business agent and president of Local 1861 for 10 years, then spent another five years as business representative.
“It was great most times and was troubling some other times with different aspects of the companies we were dealing with,” Cook said.
The parade’s entries represented a variety of unions, local members of political parties, Boy Scouts and other groups.
Among the newer entrants in the parade were representatives of Dubuque’s letter carriers.
“We walked last year, too, so this is our second year back (in the parade),” said Rob Leavell, vice president of Local 257 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.
The association is the national labor union of city delivery letter carriers employed by the United States Postal Service.
“The union is there to support us and make sure that management is following the contract,” Leavell said. “(Labor Day) symbolizes solidarity. It’s nice to see all of the other unions and the workers out in support of each other.”
The parade also gives Leavell and his fellow letter carriers an opportunity to meet members of other local unions.
“We don’t get to know them as much because we’re always on our own every day,” Leavell said.
Spectators lined the parade route, which included portions of Main, Ninth, Iowa, Fifth and Locust streets. Most people sat in lawn chairs or on curbs along the shady sides of the streets, as temperatures began to inch higher as the sun rose.
“There are definitely a lot of people that support unions and it’s good to see all of the kids along the parade route,” Leavell said.
Among the older entrants was Roman Timmerman and his truck.
Timmerman, 92, drove his restored 1949 International KB-5 longbed truck as a float showcasing retired Teamsters. Timmerman worked 31 years for H&W Motor Express in Dubuque.
“It’s a day to support labor,” Timmerman said of the parade and the holiday it marks.
Timmerman takes his bright red truck to parades throughout the tri-state area.
“I got it 21 years ago,” Timmerman said. “I looked all over for one and finally found an ad for one in the Des Moines paper. People are always surprised when they find out how old it is.”