One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Dubuque.
Zachary E. Gillies, 22, of Dubuque, went to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Gillies was traveling south on Olde Country Lane at about 4:10 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his motorcycle. The motorcycle slid south on the roadway and struck a tree in the 2900 block of Olde Country Lane.
Gillies was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle, driving while his license was suspended and failure to provide proof of automobile insurance.