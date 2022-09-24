Sheena Gillen, lead infant teacher at Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center, plays with Nolan McCarthy (from left), Olivia Collins and Lexie Meyers at the center in Dubuque on Wednesday. The center has completed most of its $1.9 million renovation and expansion.
While some final details have yet to be completed, Holy Family Catholic Schools officials expect to soon serve more than 100 additional children in a recently renovated and expanded child care center.
Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center, 2981 Central Ave., has completed a majority of its expansion and renovation project after starting work in October of 2021. The center has taken over both floors of the building that once housed both the center and Holy Ghost Elementary School, which closed in 2020.
“The building was made to be an elementary school, and we just kind of fit in child care,” said Lis Ernst, Holy Family Early Childhood program director. “The quality of care was great, but the rooms were not ready for early childhood. The whole building is now flipped from elementary to early childhood.”
The $1.9 million project was funded through grants, Holy Family Catholic Schools’ Platform for Excellence capital campaign and the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Ernst said.
The project expanded the center from 10 to 20 classrooms. The center serves children ranging from infants to 4-year-old pre-kindergartners, and it also offers before- and after-school programming.
“We made sure all of the rooms were designed for the kids’ age, and everything is at their level,” Ernst said. “Everything is very neutral, so we don’t overstimulate the kids.”
Ernst said the project will likely add about 115 new spots for care, though that number will not be finalized until the new capacity for each room is finalized. The center currently serves about 300 children.
Anita Valentine, the on-site director at the center, added that the project also expanded the number of rooms from three to six for children under the age of 2, adding 36 more spots.
Ernst added that classrooms now have bathroom facilities included, so activities and lessons don’t have to stop for a staff member to escort a child down the hall to the bathroom.
“The amount of learning gained just by having the classrooms fit for early childhood is immeasurable,” she said.
The expanded center also allows for more unique elements, such as a library filled with books retained from Holy Ghost Elementary School.
“We want to make sure the kids can come in and feel like they’re at school and go to the library,” Ernst said. “We’re working on a system for them to check out books and take them home. ... This is not like any other child care center. It’s a big space, and we want to make sure the quality is the same.”
The center also has buses from St. Columbkille and Resurrection elementary schools, as well as Dubuque public schools, that also drop off and pick up school-aged children from the center.
“Parents have one stop to pick up their kids,” Valentine said. “We just started that in the last year. Transportation is a huge asset for parents, as well.”
