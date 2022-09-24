While some final details have yet to be completed, Holy Family Catholic Schools officials expect to soon serve more than 100 additional children in a recently renovated and expanded child care center.

Holy Ghost Early Childhood Center, 2981 Central Ave., has completed a majority of its expansion and renovation project after starting work in October of 2021. The center has taken over both floors of the building that once housed both the center and Holy Ghost Elementary School, which closed in 2020.

