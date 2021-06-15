ELIZABETH, Ill. -- A water play structure in Elizabeth is getting closer to opening day.
The Village of Elizabeth recently announced online that Fischer Excavating and its subcontractors have completed excavation and pavement surface removal in the Terrapin Park location where a splash pad will be opening this summer.
The $500,000 project includes a 1,000-square-foot splash pad, a restroom, site utilities and reconstruction of the school parking lot. The city said Fischer Excavating also finished the restroom foundation and will focus on splash pad plumbing, curb and gutter work and parking lot paving preparation this week.
The project is expected to be completed in July, with a grand opening event slated for 11 a.m. Friday, July 23. However, the recent online announcement stated that “material deliveries will be a major controlling factor on when the project is completed.”