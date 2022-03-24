Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered tri-state-area schools, students are back in the classroom learning in a fairly normal setting, with after-school activities and sports in full swing.
Still, the pandemic left its mark on the education field, including learning gaps and social-emotional learning needs that districts are working to address.
“This year is far more normal (than) last year, but there still have been plenty of disruptions,” said Stan Rheingans, superintendent of Dubuque Community School District.
Leaders of area districts said the pandemic made them become more flexible and embrace new ways of teaching, such as using online and hybrid models.
“We’ve been forced to get out of our comfort zone, and maybe that’s a good thing,” said T.J. Potts, superintendent of the East Dubuque, Ill., school district. “I think a lot of our teachers are much better educators because they were forced to do things differently.”
In March 2020, area schools closed their doors with no idea when students might return.
“We were preparing for the worst-case scenario,” said Phil Bormann, chief administrator of Holy Family Catholic Schools. “We knew that kids not coming back after spring break was a real possibility, so we put forth an effort to get laptops out of carts and into the hands of our kids.”
Teachers and students got a crash course in virtual learning for the next three months, as schools combined videos, online assignments and paper packets to continue students’ education from home.
During the summer of 2020, officials formulated return-to-learn plans to keep students safe while providing continuity in education.
Some, such as Holy Family, allowed students to choose between in-person and livestreamed learning on a day-to-day basis.
East Dubuque school officials implemented a cohort model, keeping students in the same small groups all day while teachers rotated from room to room.
Western Dubuque Community School District taught students in person four days a week, reserving Fridays for teachers to plan and distribute work to online students.
And Dubuque Community Schools adopted a hybrid learning system, in which students alternated in-person and online learning days. Rheingans said that at its high point, the district provided about 750 hot spots to families to ensure students had internet access during their online days.
State requirements shifted throughout that year, prompting Iowa districts to return to fully in-person learning and drop mask mandates. This year, most area districts returned to completely in-person education, although Dubuque Community Schools still has more than 200 fully online students and has applied to operate a permanent online school.
“I hope the every-other-day, partially online system is a thing of the past, but fully online learning is a successful platform for some students,” Rheingans said. “There are a lot of ways that (the pandemic) led us to incorporate technology in a positive way into education for students who learn differently.”
Even in districts that no longer offer online learning, its effects persist. In Western Dubuque, every high school student now has a computer.
“That wasn’t something that was on our radar, but the pandemic really forced our hand with it,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts. “We made that happen pretty quickly, and it was a good decision.”
Staff now are working to identify and remedy any learning gaps as a result of the pandemic. Dubuque Community Schools, for example, added 13 “Core+” teacher positions — one for each elementary school — to work with small groups of students to address unfinished learning of academic standards.
Area schools also increased their emphasis on social-emotional learning as they observed rising numbers of students grappling with fear and anxiety during the pandemic.
“We are more keenly aware of the brain health of our kids and our community,” Bormann said. “Our kids are dealing with a lot, and we’re trying to beef up and increase our support in that area.”
He said officials plan to use funding from Holy Family’s annual Circle of Celebration fundraiser this year to increase counseling and curriculum options educating students on positive brain health habits.
Rheingans feels the learning recovery process will persist for several years.
“We’re not sure that everything that’s going to emerge has emerged,” he said. “Are there long-term issues that students are going to face that aren’t apparent today, as we’re still in the early stages of recovery from the pandemic?”
Reflecting on what they have learned from the pandemic, area administrators universally praised the tenacity and dedication of their staff — from teachers to custodians to bus drivers — and the resilience of students.
For Tom Meyer, superintendent of Bellevue (Iowa) Community Schools, the pandemic highlighted the value of education and the relationships that staff members develop with their young learners.
“I believe that the absence from schools showed us how much school means to our students, to our parents, to our community, and the importance of having school and having kids engaged in school,” he said.