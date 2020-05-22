The Sisters of St. Francis’ Sister Water Project committee has created a 2020 Sister Water Project summer calendar.
The goal is to create awareness of and provide education on water issues, while raising funds for the Sister Water Project. The effort is the Dubuque Franciscans’ initiative to help provide sustainable water accessibility to people in Honduras and Tanzania.
The calendar begins on Memorial Day and ends on Independence Day, providing information on the Sister Water Project and offering challenges for individuals to collect donations.
The calendar is free and can be downloaded at tinyurl.com/ybhb23aa.
To learn more about the Sister Water Project, visit www.osfdbq.org/sisterwaterproject. Donations can be mailed to the Sisters of St. Francis, 3390 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, Iowa 52001.