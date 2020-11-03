Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, won a fourth term representing Iowa Senate District 50, which encompasses the City of Dubuque.
Jochum garnered 18,008 votes, besting Republican opponent Jennifer Smith, who raked in 12,643.
Jochum has served in state government since 1992, when she was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. She won her first term in the Iowa Senate in 2008.
Smith teaches at Loras College, where she is an associate professor of economics.
Smith has served on the State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa since 2015 and is a former chair of the Dubuque County Republican Party.