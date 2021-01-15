GUTTENBERG, Iowa -- Cheers and Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" rang through the halls of Guttenberg Municipal Hospital this morning as staff bid adieu to their longest COVID-19 patient.
Royce Hansel, of Elkader, was released from the hospital after a 65-day stay. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 8 and checked into the hospital days later.
"I feel super," Hansel said as he was preparing to leave. "I couldn't ask for better people to take care of me. I can't say enough about them. It was the long haul."
Hospital staff lined the halls and held homemade signs as Hansel pushed in a wheelchair to the hospital lobby. Everyone then went outside to watch Hansel as he was driven away with an ambulance escort.
In a last-minute surprise, several of Hansel's family members drove past the glass hospital doors to wave to him as he left. Besides his wife, Janan, he hadn't seen any family members since entering the hospital, including his great-grandson that was born in November.
"Thanks to everyone, from the bottom of my heart," Hansel said before finally heading home.
This story will be updated.