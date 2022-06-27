Authorities said a Dubuque man drove a vehicle through a garage door near where deputies were located during an hourslong standoff Saturday night.
Dennis A. Miller, 58, of 9442 Noonan St., Lot 735, ultimately was arrested on charges of four counts of assault on a peace officer with a dangerous weapon, as well as interference with official acts and a warrant charging a pretrial supervision violation.
The series of incidents started just after 8 p.m. Saturday when a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputy approached Miller outside of his residence because of the outstanding warrant. A press release states that Miller ran inside his residence and wouldn’t come out.
“As deputies attempted to make entry into Miller’s residence to arrest him, Miller started a motor vehicle inside his garage and drove it through his garage door near where Miller knew deputies were located,” the release states.
The deputies were not injured, as Miller crashed into another vehicle he owned. The release states that he then ran from the vehicle back into his residence. The damage related to the crash was estimated at $40,000.
Officers from the Asbury, Dubuque and Peosta police departments then also responded to the scene.
“After several hours, Miller did exit his residence without incident and was taken into custody,” the release states.
He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries related to the crash, and when medically cleared, he was arrested at about 1:25 a.m. Sunday.