About six years ago, Suzanne Heinle was having a hard time choosing which of the community’s volunteer opportunities she wanted to do during her retirement.
One of her friends then recommended the Presentation Lantern Center, which provides hospitality, advocacy and educational opportunities to immigrants.
“(My husband) Jim finally said, ‘If I go with you, will you volunteer there?’ And I said yes,” Suzanne recalled.
The Heinles, both of whom are retired teachers, have since tutored 10 students from six different countries between the two of them. They mostly work on improving the students’ English skills, but Jim has targeted math skills, as well. Both noted that volunteers don’t have to speak another language in order to tutor.
In-person Lantern Center tutoring sessions have been put on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the Heinles said they had to learn how to work programs like Zoom and Skype in order to continue their volunteer work.
“I would say my student and I had some frustrations in the beginning, because neither of us were familiar with Zoom,” Jim said. “But once we got through those, it’s surprisingly good how it works.”
JoLynn Wall, Lantern Center director of education, said the virtual sessions may be something the center continues after the pandemic, especially for students with transportation barriers or no child care availability.
The Heinles have been Lantern Center volunteers since before Wall started working there, she said. The couple, as well as the center’s other volunteers, are all extremely dedicated, kind and humble in their service, she said.
“They’re just servants that love without restrictions,” she said. “It is an honor and a privilege and a gift to work with them.”
Since virtual sessions began, Suzanne said being able to see each other’s home has actually helped her and her student gain more perspective on the other’s lives. When these students come to the U.S., she said, they also need someone who can lend an ear and answer questions about the new culture they’ve entered in the U.S.
“It’s about learning that this country has people in it that welcome you, that are glad you’re there, who really want to listen to you and really want to build up your confidence,” she said.
The Heinles both said getting to know people from other countries also helped broaden their horizons on the world.
“Yes, hopefully we are helping them, but honestly it’s doing us good, too,” Jim said. “It definitely gives us a different perspective, that we’ve never had to overcome the things most of these people have.”
Suzanne stressed that anyone looking to volunteer should consider the center, just as someone told her several years ago.
“I think deep within each person is a need to have a purpose, to get up in the morning and know there’s something of value you do,” she said. “Once you retire, I think each person needs something that they can really be involved in with others.”