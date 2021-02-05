More than 5 inches of snow fell on Dubuque during the latest winter storm, according to the National Weather.
NWS reports that the official count for Dubuque was 5.2 inches.
The city has received 44 inches of snowfall since Dec. 1 -- 21 inches above average for this point in the season.
Elsewhere in Iowa, weather observers reporting 5.5 inches in Dyersville and Maquoketa and 6 inches in the Rickardsville area. Bellevue received 5 inches; Manchester and Elkader, 4.1 inches each; and Guttenberg, 4.
In Illinois, Elizabeth recorded 4.5 inches and Stockton, 3.3.
In Wisconsin, 5.9 inches of snow fell in Cassville, 5 inches near Lancaster, 4.8 inches of snow fell in the Prairie du Chien area and 4 inches in Fennimore.