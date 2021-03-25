A 120-foot-tall Dubuque landmark had fallen into disrepair 20 years ago, prompting officials to consider rehabilitation efforts.
Constructed in 1856, the Shot Tower attracted increased attention from local officials in 2001 because of plans to construct the Mississippi Riverwalk in the Port of Dubuque. The Riverwalk was completed in June 2003.
Dubuque officials eventually leveraged a $295,000 Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service and a $100,000 Historic Sites Preservation Grant from the State Historical Society of Iowa to help rehabilitate the tower.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the Shot Tower in its March 29, 2001, edition.
CITY TAKES SHOT AT SPRUCING UP 1 OF ITS LANDMARKS
A local landmark that has survived a fire and a train collision could soon receive help weathering time.
Laura Carstens, of the planning services department, said the city and the Old House Enthusiasts want to enhance the 145-year-old Shot Tower and its surroundings. They expect the riverwalk planned to stretch from Dove Harbor to the Ice Harbor to increase the volume of people near the Shot Tower.
On Monday night, the Old House Enthusiasts will give the City Council $1,000 for a feasibility study on the Shot Tower. The city will provide the rest of the money to look into sprucing up the tower, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Shot Tower was built in 1856 to produce lead shot. For three years, molten lead was poured from the top of the tower through sieves. The lead formed into balls while falling to solidify in cool water.
The tower did not make shot for the Civil War, but it is historically significant.
Standard Lumber Co. used the tower for watching over its riverside land and logs from the early 1880s until a fire destroyed the tower’s wooden framework in 1911.
More than 40 years later, Dubuque citizens raised nearly $12,000 to repair the Shot Tower.
It stood empty and unharmed at the end of Fourth Street until a Chicago Central & Pacific Railroad grain car knocked a hole in it in 1991.